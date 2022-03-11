Aussie Broadband secures Enterprise NBN deal with Mitsubishi Motors Australia

Aussie Broadband has secured a multi-year deal with Mitsubishi Motors Australia to provide Enterprise NBN and on-net services to its corporate and regional locations across the country.

Aussie said it was chosen for its ability to understand and deliver on the technical requirements, and followed a successful trial at Mitsubishi’s Australian headquarters at Adelaide Airport.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the Aussie Broadband team on this program – and they’ve gone above and beyond to get things done. They’ve proven themselves to be a strong partner with high standards of service delivery, customer service and products,” Mitsubishi Motors Australia general manager of digital strategy and services Damien Chicco said.

“In particular, we’re really impressed by the Carbon portal, which gives us the flexibility to rapidly provision and scale down bandwidth across our services as needed.”

The Carbon platform is an extension of Aussie’s online sign-up for enterprise NBN customers, adding more functionality and a much bigger scale. It allows for customers like Mitsubishi to bring on new sites or upgrade sites as needed.

Aussie said the Mitsubishi deal underpins its strategy to increasingly target the enterprise and business market. In the company’s FY2022 first half results, Aussie took 15 percent of all NBN enterprise ethernet service activation orders.

Aussie Broadband general manager for sales Aaron O’Keefe said the deal was a testament to the company’s strong offering in the market.

“We are very excited to be working with Mitsubishi Motors Australia. We believe securing this project has been a major accomplishment for our company,” O’Keefe said.

“Mitsubishi Motors Australia is one of the most recognisable car brands in Australia with a longstanding, and loyal, customer base. Through this partnership, we will deliver business telco services to their corporate and regional sites, including data centres.

“It also gives Mitsubishi Motors Australia access to our high-quality network, award-winning customer service and Australian-based team.”