Aussie Broadband strikes reseller deal with OptiComm

Aussie Broadband has announced it has reached a deal with fibre network provider OptiComm to expand its fibre to the premises (FTTP) offering to residential customers.

OptiComm is a provider of fibre optic networks for both business and residential customers across Australia. The company was recently acquired by Adelaide-based Uniti Wireless in June 2020.

OptiComm bills itself as the largest private competitor to the government-owned NBN network, servicing mostly new or recently developed estates. It currently services more than 120,000 premises across the country.

AussieBB managing director Phillip Britt said the move will significantly help grow Aussie Broadband’s fibre footprint, adding to its current NBN offering and its upcoming $1.8 million fibre network in Melbourne.

“We are looking forward to working with OptiComm to deliver FTTP services to existing and prospective residential customers. We believe this partnership will complement Aussie’s existing fibre network expansion across Australia,” Britt said.

“So the good news is that Aussie Broadband will now be available to customers in an OptiComm active area. Over the next few weeks we’ll be contacting residents to let them know about our excellent products and Australian-based tech support.”

Britt added that AussieBB would offer the same unlimited plans as the NBN on the OptiComm network, except for the 100Gb and 500Gb plans at this stage.

He also commented that the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the importance of fast and reliable broadband.

“There’s no denying that customer usage has changed since lockdown,” Britt said.

“People have become used to using their data for more things and on more devices. So, we’re seeing a growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity amongst our customers.”

OptiComm chief executive Paul Cross said the company was excited to welcome a high-quality internet provider like Aussie Broadband to its network.

“We hope that residents will enjoy the benefits that the company has to offer including superfast connectivity and excellent customer service and technical support,” Cross said.

“The demand for data has never been stronger, in fact, we’ve seen our downstream network utilisation settle at 10 per cent above its pre-COVID level, with its upward trend still continuing, particularly in Victoria.”

“We’re proud to partner with an Australian-owned company that like us, is committed to bringing ultrafast broadband to as many people as we can, as quickly as possible.”