Aussie Broadband unveils Perth warehouse

By on
Aussie Broadband unveils Perth warehouse

Aussie Broadband has opened a new warehouse in Perth to house its hardware for residential orders.

The telco said the warehouse should help speed up delivery times for VoIP adapters, modems and routers to customers by some five days. The facility spans 1,200 square metres.

The warehouse is part of a complex that houses Aussie’s Perth call centre, which was opened in 2021.

Aussie managing director Phil Britt said the move would save the telco “significant” time and money.

“This is good news for our residential customers in WA because it means we’re able to get their services set up much faster,” Britt said.

“It’s also cheaper to send items directly from the Perth warehouse to our customers in WA, rather than from our Morwell distribution centre in regional Victoria.”

The facility would also serve as a continuity plan should anything happen to the Morwell warehouse, which currently manages the majority of distribution and returns.

Aussie warehouse manager Stephen Lyons said the next step is to distribute business orders from the new centre.

“We’re scoping out future possibilities to see what is feasible from an operational standpoint,” Lyons said.

“At the moment, all of our business orders and returns are handled from our Morwell location, but we’re looking to see whether we’ll be able to do these things over in Perth.”

The Perth facility was set up remotely out of Victoria, and Lyons said the company had to freight most of the telco’s inventory from Victoria to Perth while also managing the three-hour time difference.

“There have been a lot of shipping delays over the past couple of years due to COVID, mainly with the rail network. Having a warehouse over in Perth allows us to avoid most of these lengthy delays that have affected distribution times across the nation,” Lyons said.

“There’s also substantial delivery costs when it comes to shipping orders from VIC to WA,” said Stephen. “We have seen a significant reduction in freight costs since we’ve opened our Perth warehouse, but most importantly our customers are able to have their services up and running much faster.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aussie broadband phil britt stephen lyons telco

Partner Content

Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses

Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?