Aussie Broadband unveils Perth warehouse

Aussie Broadband has opened a new warehouse in Perth to house its hardware for residential orders.

The telco said the warehouse should help speed up delivery times for VoIP adapters, modems and routers to customers by some five days. The facility spans 1,200 square metres.

The warehouse is part of a complex that houses Aussie’s Perth call centre, which was opened in 2021.

Aussie managing director Phil Britt said the move would save the telco “significant” time and money.

“This is good news for our residential customers in WA because it means we’re able to get their services set up much faster,” Britt said.

“It’s also cheaper to send items directly from the Perth warehouse to our customers in WA, rather than from our Morwell distribution centre in regional Victoria.”

The facility would also serve as a continuity plan should anything happen to the Morwell warehouse, which currently manages the majority of distribution and returns.

Aussie warehouse manager Stephen Lyons said the next step is to distribute business orders from the new centre.

“We’re scoping out future possibilities to see what is feasible from an operational standpoint,” Lyons said.

“At the moment, all of our business orders and returns are handled from our Morwell location, but we’re looking to see whether we’ll be able to do these things over in Perth.”

The Perth facility was set up remotely out of Victoria, and Lyons said the company had to freight most of the telco’s inventory from Victoria to Perth while also managing the three-hour time difference.

“There have been a lot of shipping delays over the past couple of years due to COVID, mainly with the rail network. Having a warehouse over in Perth allows us to avoid most of these lengthy delays that have affected distribution times across the nation,” Lyons said.

“There’s also substantial delivery costs when it comes to shipping orders from VIC to WA,” said Stephen. “We have seen a significant reduction in freight costs since we’ve opened our Perth warehouse, but most importantly our customers are able to have their services up and running much faster.”