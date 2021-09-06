Aussie Broadband, VicTrack swap network access

By on
Aussie Broadband, VicTrack swap network access

Aussie Broadband has a forged a ten-year fibre network access deal (with two ten-year options) with Victorian Rail Track (VicTrack), a government business enterprise of the Victorian Government that operates the state’s fibre assets.

Under the swap agreement, VicTrack and Aussie Broadband will provide each other access to their fibre networks throughout Victoria.

Aussie Broadband will also construct access for VicTrack to a number of NBN POIs (points of interconnect) at a cost estimated to be $1.4 million, recovered over the initial 10-year period of the lease. 

The deal will increase Aussie Broadband’s reach into regional Victoria and VicTrack’s metro coverage. 

As a result, Aussie Broadband will be able to enable the rollout of its business fibre services into regional areas including Traralgon, Morwell, Warragul, Pakenham, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and Warrnambool at speeds of up to 100G.

VicTrack will be able to use the capital planned for expanding into Victoria, in other states instead.

Managing director Phillip Britt said this was a highly strategic move in the expansion of Aussie Broadband’s fibre network.

“Smart partnerships like this one with VicTrack enable us to not only expand our network beyond what was originally planned, but also frees up capital to improve our reach in other states,” he said.

“This is a win for Aussie Broadband, a win for VicTrack and most importantly, a win for our customers and their access to high speed, quality internet connections.”

According to a statement on the deal, the transaction is a “swap of capacity of equal and agreed value with a right of offset on cash consideration such that the cash flow impact on each entity is modest.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aussie broadband fibre network telco victrack

Partner Content

How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11
Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?