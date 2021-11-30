Aussie Broadband, YourDC team up for Adelaide dark fibre network build

Telco Aussie Broadband has partnered with South Australian data centre company YourDC to roll out a dark fibre network across Adelaide.

The network will be a 112 kilometre long network of 360-core dark fibre running through the greater Adelaide metropolitan area, aiming to provide up to 10 Gbps access to businesses and up to 100 Gbps for specialist applications.

The dark fibre network will connect YourDC’s Edinburgh Parks facility in Adelaide’s north and Hawthorn in the south with six Points of Interconnect (POIs).

Aussie Broadband chief technology officer John Reisinger said YourDC was selected mainly for its north-south corridor access and redundancy.

“With YourDC’s twin data centre format, we can offer our managed service provider customers unparalleled redundancy,” Reisinger said.

“MSPs use our Carbon platform to connect their customers to the NBN, so providing stable, high-speed services for bandwidth-hungry applications basically helps them grow their business.

“Each of the POIs will have a link back to each of the two YourDC data centres. If there was a natural disaster in one region, like a flood or blackout, we have automatic failover and backup power to rely on in both locations.”

Reisinger added that the work was now “largely complete” and is expected to finalise sometime in early 2022.

“YourDC worked with us to streamline the process, meaning we can build our customer base quickly, doing in days what can take months,” he said.

“Together with YourDC, we bring fibre closer to service providers, which ultimately means lower prices and greater competition for the end user – whether business or residential.”

Aussie Broadband said YourDC founder Scott Hicks has history with Aussie managing director Phil Britt as fellow internet service provider operators in the 1990s. Hicks owned an earlier iteration of Adam Internet, offering services like ADSL2 broadband, WiMAX and Voice over IP across South Australia.

“We were all pioneers of an industry that has become as critical as electricity or water in terms of infrastructure,” Hicks said.

“YourDC is proud to partner with Aussie Broadband – this infrastructure investment demonstrates their commitment to providing high-performing connectivity to South Australia.

“What we offer by return is flexibility and access to our ecosystem of MSPs and telecommunications carriers which is second to none in South Australia.”