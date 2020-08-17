Aussie business telco services provider Connexus launches partner program for SMBs

Aussie business telco services provider Connexus launches partner program for SMBs
Lee Atkinson (Connexus)

Telco services provider Connexus has launched a channel partner program to support local IT providers already working with small and medium businesses.

Sydney-based Connexus provides cloud telephony, NBN and mobile services to SMBs. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MNF Group.

As part of the program, Connexus resellers would receive support to help generate leads and deliver proposals, as well as dedicated tech support.

Connexus general manager Lee Atkinson said, “We view our channel partners as an extension of our business and a key part of our strategy in how we communicate with our customers in the small and medium business sector.”

“Local IT businesses are trusted partners for many SMBs but they often don’t have the skills or knowledge to assist in telecommunications. SMBs are actively looking to utilise the NBN backbone and move legacy systems into the cloud. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of having a nimble cloud-based business operation.”

The company so far has signed up a number of pilot channel partners in South Australia and Tasmania, and aims to expand nationally.

BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services

VMware layoffs confirmed; global channel VP is out

What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs

TPG Telecom unveils new corporate leadership team

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
