Aussie channel champion launches new venture

NGage Technologies founder and CRN Fast 50 luminary Brent Valle has launched a new venture in a return to the local channel.

The new company Techtify was born out of a game of golf with an old client and a discussion about the role tech could play in the COVID-19 recovery.

“After twenty years in the industry, tech gets in your bones,” Valle told CRN.

“Technology will be the thing to bring us out of the coronavirus crisis and that is an idea close to my heart.”

Valle said he always believed that the key to success was in the combination of people and technology. This combined with implementing effective change will be the company’s mantra.

Since selling NGage Technology in March 2017 to Cirrus Networks, Valle has had a number of other business ventures focused on corporate leadership and team building and said that many of the conversations he was having were with the same people who would need technology solutions.

Initially, Techtify will focus on procurement. Its foundation vendors are Microsoft, Watchguard, HP, VMWare, VEAMM, Citrix, Sophos, Dell and Lenovo.

As the company develops, Valle plans to offer HR, managed and consulting services.

While technology will be a key component for the new company, Valle said it is not the main focus.

“Our people side of the business is already really mature with in-house capability and also partnerships in place with sister companies for outsourcing and offshoring,” Valle said.

“I will be reaching out to people in my network around the storage and cloud piece, on-site and off-site and the enhancers to this model in due course.”

“These are the standard you could say, where I have always been focused with business is building value on top of value, ensuring that the core business is sound first,” he said.

He added that the company will be focused predominantly in the corporate and finance markets, but will be ready to serve and drive real business value and technology efficiency through any organisation.

“At the end of the day we are about helping businesses grow and scale, leveraging the most important resource people and also more so than ever the great enabler and technology innovation leader.

While NGage was focused predominantly in the enterprise space, Techtify is setting its sights on the SMB market.

“Without turning away from the enterprise space which we know so well, there is a huge opportunity right now in terms of business continuity, communications and enabling the medium markets,” Valle explained.

“Many businesses these days have been successful without leveraging technology that is available to them, in fact sometimes it is an awareness and education piece.“

“So many successful business people and owners have great businesses, highly profitable but they have no-one to trust who can speak to them in such a way that makes sense.”