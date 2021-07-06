Aussie cloud ERP vendor Wiise taps Dropbox Australia's Charlie Wood as new CEO

Australian cloud ERP vendor Wiise has appointed former Dropbox Australia boss Charlie Wood as its new chief executive.

Wood replaces outgoing CEO Jonathan Attia, who will stay on at Wiise as a board advisor.

Wiise is a spinoff of big four firm KPMG in an effort to commercialise the eponymous Microsoft-based ERP and accounting platform developed by the company.

The company said the appointments come as Wiise looks to scale up following a strong period of growth over the past three years.

"Joining Wiise is a very exciting and unique opportunity,” Wood said.

“The acceleration of digital transformation to cloud and SaaS based platforms is really in this moment. Wiise is in a unique position to help its customer and partner network capitalise on that opportunity and drive great business value.

“Wiise has a fantastic start-up feel where innovation and creativity are championed. I look forward to taking the team to the next level, and delivering on the market opportunity in Australia and internationally."

The company also hired Lex Feltham from parent company KPMG as its first head of sales and channel.

Speaking on his new role, Fultham said it was the ideal time for a company like Wiise to scale up.

"The cloud ERP market is experiencing explosive growth, with the pandemic further driving its adoption,” he said.

“With such an innovative and easy to use solution, the time is ripe for a company like Wiise to expand and win market share. With a great team on board, the sky’s the limit."

Outgoing CEO Jonathan Attia said, “After starting and growing this fantastic business over the past four years, family commitments have required me to make a return to the UK. With the team now expanded to 30 people and counting, achieving consecutive periods of 100 percent year on year customer growth, the business needs a visionary leader who can shape and drive strategy and culture and continue its growth trajectory.”

"Charlie Wood was the standout candidate for the role. His proven track record with startups and scaleups, combined with an in-depth knowledge of the sector and a passion for digital transformation and innovation, make him ideal to take Wiise forward. We’re delighted to have him on board."

“I’ll be joining the Wiise board as an advisor to provide continuity and strategic input and I’m excited to hand over the reins of this business, whilst playing a part in its continued success.”