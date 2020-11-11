Aussie cloud IaaS provider OrionVM targets the midmarket, enterprise with MicroPoPs

Australian infrastructure-as-a-service provider OrionVM has expanded its wholesale cloud platform with a new offering for midmarket and enterprise customers.

Dubbed Micro Point of Presence (MicroPoPs), the offering allows data centres, internet service providers and hosting providers the capability to launch their own cloud offering closer to their customers.

MicroPoPs would help providers deliver productised cloud solutions and resell premium cloud services to their existing customers while using their own company name. The solution can also provide cloud coverage to regions not covered by the major cloud providers, according to OrionVM.

OrionVM said MicroPoP straddles the space between bare metal and managed virtualised instances, where the solution can be installed within a quarter rack.

“Our new MicroPoP offering gives data centers their own branded cloud services,” OrionVM chief operating officer and vice president of partnerships Daniel Pfeiffer said.

“Previously they could either stand by and lose clients to the public clouds, or try to buy and build their own, which entails high CapEx investments and a wide range of technical complexities. Our technology removes the onerous costs and support overhead of buying hardware and having to build and manage cloud infrastructure.”

Pfeiffer added partners would also get a full channel cloud ecosystem, from the bottom of the stack all the way to providing a suite of productised cloud services like desktop as a service and backup as a service.

“Data centers can now pivot from being a commodity provider of power space and cooling, to become a true cloud player with a wholesale business model and set of networking and product advantages the incumbent cloud vendors cannot match.”



A MicroPoP starts with IaaS basics — virtual compute, virtual block storage and virtual networking — and customers can opt for an “a la carte” business model, where partners pick and choose which products and services to launch with, and any additional options as a customer grows.

Some additional deployments include: