Aussie cloud security vendor FirstWave names new CEO

ASX-listed cloud security vendor FirstWave Cloud Technology has appointed Neil Pollock as its new chief executive officer, wrapping up a months-long search.

Pollock was promoted from chief operating officer and succeeded David Kirton, who left the company in November 2019.

Pollock originally joined FirstWave in 2017 as both COO and head of international business, later becoming chief revenue officer upon Kirton’s departure, before retaking the COO role in February 2020.

FirstWave executive chair John Grant said, “I congratulate Neil on his appointment. Having worked alongside him during his tenure as COO, he has secured the full support and backing of the board.”

“Our forward plan requires focused execution especially during the current challenging business climate. Neil has shown exceptional leadership during this period and the board looks forward to successful execution this year.”

Prior to joining FirstWave, Pollock worked in a number of roles across Australia and India, with his last role as chief executive of Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Indian telco Bharti Airtel. He also worked at Optus and Stream Communications.

On his appointment, Pollock commented, “FirstWave is a fantastic business. We have great technology, great people, strong shareholder support and strong foundations to succeed in the most challenging business environment in a generation.

“I thank John and the board for their confidence and I am excited about the opportunity to lead the FirstWave team on this journey.”

Pollock's appointment follows the company's founding of a new advisory board, featuring founder Scott Lidget as chair and former Cisco chief technology officer Kevin Bloch.