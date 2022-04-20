Aussie cloud spend to reach $18.7 billion in 2022: Gartner

Australian companies are forecast to increase their spending on public cloud services this year by 17.6 percent to $18.7 billion, according to research from Gartner.

As with overall IT spending, this outpaces the global growth rate, which comes in at 20.4 percent, expected to top US$494 billion ($668 billion) in total.

Locally, platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is expected to be the fastest growing segment followed by infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

By contrast, PaaS comes in third fastest on the global stage, with IaaS in the lead followed by device-as-a-service (DaaS).

Gartner research VP Michael Warrilow said the acceleration in cloud spending across ANZ seen during the pandemic is expected to continue, as organisations respond to a new business dynamic. 

The market research and analysis company also pointed to its 2022 CIO survey, which found that 44 percent of CIOs in Australia and New Zealand earmarked cloud platforms for new or additional funding this year.

Garter research vice president Sid Nag described cloud today as “the powerhouse that drives today’s digital organisations”. 

“CIOs are beyond the era of irrational exuberance of procuring cloud services and are being thoughtful in their choice of public cloud providers to drive specific, desired business and technology outcomes in their digital transformation journey,” he said.

“Cloud native capabilities such as containerisation, database platform-as-a-service (dbPaaS) and artificial intelligence/machine learning contain richer features than commoditised compute such as IaaS or network-as-a-service,” said Nag. “As a result, they are generally more expensive which is fuelling spending growth.”

Worldwide public cloud services end-user spending forecast (millions of US dollars)

 

2021

2022

2023

Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)

51,410

55,598

60,619

Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)

86,943

109,623

136,404

Cloud Application Services (SaaS)

152,184

176,622

208,080

Cloud Management and Security Services

26,665

30,471

35,218

Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

91,642

119,717

156,276

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

2,072

2,623

3,244

Total Market

410,915

494,654

599,840

 

