Aussie CPaaS vendor Soprano Design names new chief executive

Sydney-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider Soprano Design has hired Mark Brayan as its new chief executive.

Brayan, who replaces Richard Favero, was hired from Australian data and AI vendor Appen, where he has been CEO until his departure earlier this year.

Favero retains his role as board chairman, and will focus on Soprano Design’s strategy and M&A, working closely with shareholder Potentia.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new CEO. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead Soprano,” Favero said.

“We have great confidence in his ability to lead the company to even greater achievements in the future."

"Mark's enthusiasm for embracing cutting-edge technologies, customer focus and fostering a culture of innovation will be instrumental in driving Soprano's continued growth and extending the company's leadership in enterprise messaging and conversational AI."

"With him at the helm, we are confident that Soprano will reach new heights and create lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Brayan had been chief executive at Appen from 2015 to January 2023, and CEO and managing director of underground and tunnelling technology company MST Global from 2013 to 2015.

He also ran Sydney-based critical communications vendor Integrated Research from 2007 to 2013.