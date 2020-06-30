Aussie digital signage vendor Five Faces appoints Aria Technologies as new distie

Brisbane-based digital signage content curation vendor Five Faces has appointed Aria Technologies as its newest distributor.

Aria will be supplying Five Faces’ Entertain Digital Signage Device to the small to medium business market via its network of resellers.

Five Faces specialises in digital solutions for physical spaces, with customers in retail, health, hospitality and corporate. Most of the company’s business had been in bespoke display solutions for larger enterprise customers, but Five Faces has recently expanded into SMBs with the Entertain device, a plug-and-play digital signage solution centrally managed by the company.

Aria is Five Faces’ second distributor, engaging with Dicker Data earlier this year.

Five Faces chief executive Yazz Krishna told CRN the company decided to go with the distributor model to reach its target market of small and medium businesses.

“We didn’t know how to access the SMB market because people aren’t searching for digital signs as much,” Krishna said. “The problem was there’s a huge amount of education that was needed in the market to show them how to use it, particularly in Australia.”

The move to expand into the SMB market came after Five Faces undertook a management buyout in December, developing the Entertain device internally.

“We came up with the idea to make our tech more accessible to the small to medium market, so selling direct didn’t make sense so we went down specifically to the distribution channel to get that access,” Krishna said.

“There's a lot of value in what we do in the small to medium, but we needed a different model — you can't have large services agreements and support agreements and all the other things enterprise customers want. We've cut back the product into being able to change content really quickly, and be able to schedule remotely, and have cloud access.”