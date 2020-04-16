Aussie ed-tech vendor Classe365 scores with US Air Force

Sydney-based education tech vendor Classe365 has scored a deal with the United States Air Force to provide virtual cadet training solutions.

Classe365 offers a student and learning management platform that combines the functionalities of a CRM, student information system (SIS) and a learning management system (LMS).

The deal was done through one of the company’s US-based channel partners, UniverseIT, and involves three of the USAF’s training schools, Air Ground Operations School (AGOS), Weapons School (USAFWS), and Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School (AMMOS).

In addition to the virtual weapons training for USAF cadets, Classe365’s platform will automate and handle administrative procedures like moving documentation procedure online and the awarding of certifications and accreditations.

The platform’s SIS functionality will aid in storing student data from pre-admission stage to alumni details, while the LMS functionality can enable distance learning for some cadets through online lectures, assessments, quizzes and more.

Classe365 co-founder Nandan Keerthi said, the company was very excited about the partnership.

"We believe we have the right products to help USAF with all the tools they need to better their, student learning and administration and certification process," he said.

Keerthi added that the platform has also seen increased adoption among non-traditional schools and universities.