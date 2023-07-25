Aussie ERP vendor Wiise refreshes partner program

Australian cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Wiise has introduced new incentives to its partner program through a new tier structure.

The new three-badged tiers, Elite, Premium and Select, aim to help accelerate growth for Wiise’s partners and create clarity in the market for customers.

The vendor said the program would enable Wiise to forge deeper links, enhance collaboration and align with market needs and opportunities through the new tiers and incentives.

Wiise named some of its top collaborators as Elite partners, namely KPMG Australia, Momentum Software Solutions, Solutions+, Stratus Consulting Group and Wild Tech.

Wiise chief operating officer Stephen McNulty was tasked to spearhead the new partner program, saying it would deliver “huge” benefits to partners and their end customers.

“With this elevated partnership approach, we endeavour to foster enduring and mutually beneficial relationships that drive unparalleled success for our partners and their customers alike," McNulty said.

Wiise chief executive Charlie Wood said the new program was vital for realising the company’s “ambitious” growth targets and expansion plans.

The new partner program will support our continued expansion by having key partners in major cities and geographic markets,” Wood said.

“Having partners who are really focused on embracing the cloud ERP opportunities using Wiise is a major step towards our goal of becoming not just an Australian success story but a major global player in ERP."

“With almost 100 completed Wiise projects, KPMG has the experience, capability, and resources to provide solutions to the SMB market which fully automate, digitise, and streamline businesses for the operators and owners," the management consultants' Enterprise Microsoft practice lead Damien Thomas said, on achieving Elite partner status.

“Our experience to date with Wiise has been a breath of fresh air, as they are 100 percent focused on the success of their customers and partners," Momentum Software Solutions managing director Alistair Emery said.

“Being awarded Elite partner status is a fantastic compliment to our team, and means customers are assured of a highly competent team working towards mutual goals,” Emery added.