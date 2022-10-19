Aussie GRC software vendor 6clicks in global deal with TD SYNNEX

Melbourne-headquartered governance, risk and compliance (GRC) automation platform vendor 6clicks has signed a global distribution deal with TD SYNNEX.

The distribution partnership, which includes the Asia Pacific market, “rounds out their offering and brings AI-powered, multi-tenanted risk and compliance management to a reseller community who can confidently endorse such compelling technology,” stated 6clicks chief revenue officer Michelle Teunissen.

6clicks has 3,000 users and 80 resellers and recently announced a $10 million investment by venture capital firm Centerstone Capital.

The company automates customer service delivery around compliance and risk and states it is taking on the likes of ServiceNow, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize.

Its platform is sold directly to end-user organisations or through managed service providers and resellers who can white-label it. Australian 6clicks partners include blueAPACHE, BDO, CyberCX, Gilbert + Tobin, TCS, Tesserent and The Missing Link. In an announcement about the TD SYNNEX deal, Teunissen stated the company has “made a strategic decision to embrace the channel unequivocally.”

6clicks’ selling points include an unlimited user licensing model and hub and spoke architecture designed to support federated or distributed deployment for large enterprise, advisors and MSPs.

Another selling point is its AI engine, which the company claims “does in seconds what would take weeks about compliance mapping and policy gap analysis”.

6clicks also touts “fully integrated content”, meaning there is no need for ‘uploads’ or external data feeds.

The company’s co-founders include KPMG alumni Anthony Stevens and Louis Strauss, and former Australian and Victorian Government cyber and information security advisor Andrew Robinson.