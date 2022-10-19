Aussie GRC software vendor 6clicks in global deal with TD SYNNEX

By on
Aussie GRC software vendor 6clicks in global deal with TD SYNNEX
Anthony Stevens, 6clicks CEO and co-founder

Melbourne-headquartered governance, risk and compliance (GRC) automation platform vendor 6clicks has signed a global distribution deal with TD SYNNEX.

The distribution partnership, which includes the Asia Pacific market, “rounds out their offering and brings AI-powered, multi-tenanted risk and compliance management to a reseller community who can confidently endorse such compelling technology,” stated 6clicks chief revenue officer Michelle Teunissen. 

6clicks has 3,000 users and 80 resellers and recently announced a $10 million investment by venture capital firm Centerstone Capital.

The company automates customer service delivery around compliance and risk and states it is taking on the likes of ServiceNow, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize.

Its platform is sold directly to end-user organisations or through managed service providers and resellers who can white-label it. Australian 6clicks partners include blueAPACHE, BDO, CyberCX, Gilbert + Tobin, TCS, Tesserent and The Missing Link. In an announcement about the TD SYNNEX deal, Teunissen stated the company has “made a strategic decision to embrace the channel unequivocally.”

6clicks’ selling points include an unlimited user licensing model and hub and spoke architecture designed to support federated or distributed deployment for large enterprise, advisors and MSPs.

Another selling point is its AI engine, which the company claims “does in seconds what would take weeks about compliance mapping and policy gap analysis”.

6clicks also touts “fully integrated content”, meaning there is no need for ‘uploads’ or external data feeds.

The company’s co-founders include KPMG alumni Anthony Stevens and Louis Strauss, and former Australian and Victorian Government cyber and information security advisor Andrew Robinson.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
6clicks 6clicks and td synnex 6clicks partners grc automation grc platform grc software security td synnex

Partner Content

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Check Point&#8217;s Leo Lynch

Check Point’s Leo Lynch
Top security announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2022

Top security announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2022
CrowdStrike CEO says Broadcom-VMware deal is drawing worried customers

CrowdStrike CEO says Broadcom-VMware deal is drawing worried customers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?