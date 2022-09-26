Aussie GRC software vendor secures $10m investment

Australian governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software vendor 6clicks has secured a $10 million investment from venture capital firm Centerstone Capital to help fund its growth plans.

Headquartered in Melbourne, 6clicks has developed a platform that automates a customer’s service delivery around cyber compliance and risk, which is available directly to end user organisations or through managed service providers and other resellers.

The cash injection will be used to grow its customer base of 3000 users and partner community of 80 resellers, including enhancements to the partner program and online resources.

Speaking to CRN, 6clicks founder and chief executive Anthony Stevens said, “[Centerstone] saw this huge digital transformation that's occurring within the channel or for advisors and MSPs, whereby rather than just selling services by the hour or fixed price, or managed services contracts, they need technology now to automate that service delivery process.”

“Our platform gives advisors and MSPs a way to automate their service delivery around cyber compliance and risk.”

Stevens added the platform also helps ease the skills shortage in the cybersecurity market by making the delivery of services to customers more efficient.

“That's what our technology platform does and that's why Centerstone capital invested in us. And it's also reflective of where we're going to spend the money,” he said.

Stevens said 6clicks has recorded between 300 to 400 percent growth over the last 12 to 18 months, and expects the investment would help continue growing at a similar rate. “We would expect to have hundreds of partners on board within the next 12 months,” he said.

MSPs in particular would “win” on two fronts, Stevens added, where the platform would make the business more efficient and make more money, while also reselling 6clicks to customers.

In the announcement, Centerstone Capital co-founder John Meacock said, "We are excited to lead the Series A round, and to support 6clicks as it continues to scale rapidly across global markets."

Meacock, who was formerly Deloitte’s global chief strategy officer and global deputy chair before founding Centerstone, will also join 6clicks’ board of directors.