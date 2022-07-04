Aussie integration platform vendor PlaceOS names Ingram Micro as distie

By on
Aussie integration platform vendor PlaceOS names Ingram Micro as distie

Sydney-based integration platform vendor PlaceOS has named Ingram Micro as its newest distributor.

PlaceOS’s platform integrates with devices, building systems, software systems and user interfaces in buildings to automate them and drive user experience and space analytics.

In the announcement, Ingram said the partnership allows its partners to create their own smart space solutions through PlaceOS.

"Partnering with PlaceOS helps to strengthen our ever-evolving IoT offerings and solutions,” Ingram Micro director of advanced and specialty solutions Brett Armstrong.

“Demand for IoT, smart building and emerging technology remains strong, the addition of PlaceOS expands our portfolio and enhances our ability to provide our channel partners with best-in-class solutions that are designed to solve business problems and simplify the complex Emerging Technology landscape."

PlaceOS chief operating officer Shane Boseley said, "Working with Ingram allows PlaceOS to continue growing our platform via channel play with a go-to-market strategy and execution at scale.”

“Our complementary relationship with Ingram Micro and its large reseller and ISV partner network drives ecosystem advantage ensuring that we collectively provide more value together for our customers.”

Tags:
distribution ingram micro placeos

