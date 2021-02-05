Aussie ISV BeeCastle adds ConnectWise integration

Sydney-based BeeCastle has added another integration to its data analytics software with the addition of MSP software platform ConnectWise.

The ConnectWise platform is one of the most popular in the IT services and managed services community with an estimated 25,000 users worldwide.

BeeCastle software integrates with the Microsoft suite and uses data analytics to map relationships status with clients.

The cloud based application works through Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook and its own mobile app.

BeeCastle said it provides both large enterprises and SMEs the dashboards and tools they need to understand the status of their business relationships, reduce churn and increase sales through data driven insights.

The integration follows the recent appointment of BeeCastles first channel chief. In September last year, the company hired Andrew Browne as its new head of channel and partnerships, a Sydney-based role to help BeeCastle connect to MSPs other and resellers.

“Most [technology Service providers] TSPs and [managed service providers] MSPs I work with have their own recipe for successfully nurturing existing clients and winning new ones,” BeeCastle’s recently appointed channel chief Andrew Browne said.

“But keeping track of them all and staying top of mind is difficult. So you need a system.

“The feedback we have received tells us that TSPs and MSPs value the additional insights that BeeCastle offers however they want to keep ConnectWise as their source of truth.

“With our integration, customer data in ConnectWise syncs with BeeCastle automatically. TSPs and MSPs now have visibility into their business to retain and grow key accounts, to incentivise prospecting for new clients and to measure their team’s performance without having to maintain an external system.

“I am personally very excited about the ConnectWise integration because it means we can greatly simplify our customer experience. Companies running on Microsoft 365 and ConnectWise are able to instantly sync with BeeCastle and start using the software.”

BeeCastle said the integration gives its partners “a seamless solution to view the status of their client relationships and to run advanced analytics on their teams’ activity with clients”.

Company CEO Tom Hilton said BeeCastle was unique in that it integrated across the Microsoft suite of 365, Teams and Outlook and would now bring that data together with ConnectWise.

“People are working remotely and with more flexibility than ever, yet the bar for customer service and relationship management keeps getting higher,” he said

“BeeCastle brings all this data together in the cloud to allow managers and sales staff to collaborate and provide best in class relationship management anywhere in the world.

“Our integration with Connectwise is the first step to providing advanced analytics for TSPs and MSPs in a convenient way however we are looking to further develop our analytics further over the coming months.”