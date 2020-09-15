Aussie ISV BeeCastle appoints channel chief

BeeCastle, an Australian-born customer relationship analytics platform for Microsoft 365, has affirmed its investment in the channel with its latest appointment.

The company has hired Andrew Browne as its new head of channel and partnerships, a Sydney-based role to help BeeCastle connect to MSPs other and resellers.

BeeCastle’s platform measures and improves business relationships using data analytics to help a customer grow revenue

BeeCastle chief operating officer Tom Hilton said, “Andrew comes to us with a wealth of expertise in the IT services sector where he has had great success building channel-based markets by partnering with MSPs and resellers to unlock growth through the cloud.”

“The appointment of Andrew is critical to us growing our channel, working with partners on how they can use BeeCastle in their own operations to grow, alongside assisting them with campaigns to their customers.”

Browne most recently worked at Ingram Micro Cloud as a modern workplace business development manager to cap off a two year stint at the distie working with Microsoft 365 solutions.

Prior to that, he worked at Canberra-based GoHosting from 2014 to 2018 in a variety of technical support roles.

Speaking on his new role, Browne said, “I look forward to taking on this new role and working with our channel partners to help them differentiate in a highly competitive market.”

“Relationships are the most important part of any business but can be hard to maintain and are often led by intuition. By leveraging the data within the Microsoft ecosystem, BeeCastle offers never before seen insights into how you and your team are truly engaged with your customers.”