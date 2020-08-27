Aussie ISV Chironix brings Zoom conferencing tech to Google Glass

Perth-based robotics and wearable tech vendor Chironix has signed mining contractor Face Contracting to resell its Metix collaboration platform.

Metix is a real-time collaboration platform for distributed teams designed for wearable tech, specifically bringing Zoom’s collaboration technology to Google’s Glass for Enterprise 2.

The platform targets remote and off-site workers like those in healthcare or maintenance teams to allow them to talk, interact and collaborate with others in remote locations.

Chironix said workforces that rely on their hands would find traditional screen-based video conferencing inhibiting or impractical, and may impede on a worker’s ability to perform their roles.

Face Contracting managing director Peter Finn said, In recent months, the nature of work has drastically changed, teams can often no longer work side by side. However, for distributed workers that rely on their hands, video conferencing on a traditional screen isn’t practical or possible.”

“Face Contracting specialises in delivering workforce management, maintenance services, and safety consulting for a variety of industries — without Metix, ourselves and our customers would simply not be able to operate at the current scale.”

Google Glass for Enterprise 2, as sold on Chironix's site bundled with Metix

Chironix managing director Daniel Milford said Zoom made video conferencing and collaboration “easier and more accessible” for millions of knowledge workers all around the world, especially in the recent months.

“We wanted to make that possible for the millions of workers out in the field, who lacked an easy way to talk with their teams and share information while dealing with the physical world,” Milford said.

“We’re now able to give workers instant access to expert advice via a hands-free, live video conference. Colleagues and management can effectively appear on site by ‘seeing exactly what they see’ in real time. From frontline healthcare workers in remote areas to maintenance workers on site, Metix allows them to complete their tasks with assistance from their wider (often distributed) teams.”

Zoom business development leader Chris Potter said the company is proud to work with Chironix to bring Zoom’s video communications platform to Google’s Glass platform. “Having access to our platform via a hands-free wearable device such as Glass is a perfect fit for our customers,” he said.