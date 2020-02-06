Aussie ISV Donesafe acquired by US-based Health & Safety Institute

Australian safety and compliance software vendor Donesafe has been acquired by US-based environmental health and safety company Health & Safety Institute (HSI) for an undisclosed sum.

Sydney-based Donesafe developed a cloud-based platform that helps companies comply with regulatory and internal compliance initiatives. The solutions cover health and safety, environmental compliance, quality management and supplier management.

In an announcement on its website, Donesafe said the acquisition is “a big win” for its customers, partners and the Donesafe team as the combination of the companies would create an end-to-end health, safety and compliance technology, training and chemical management portfolio.

Donesafe chief executive Matt Browne said in a press release that “We’re excited to join the HSI family. Our safety and compliance management platform coupled with their training content and chemical compliance solutions delivers the most complete workplace compliance and risk management solution in the market.”

HSI owns and operates seven brands of workplace safety solutions, offering emergency care training, continuing education, safety training and chemical compliance solutions. The company is majority-owned by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners.

HSI chief executive Chad Birckelbaw said “Our mission is to deliver solutions that make the workplace and community safer and Donesafe adds a new dimension to help EH&S professionals further simplify the management of their safety and compliance footprint.”