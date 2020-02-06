Aussie ISV Donesafe acquired by US-based Health & Safety Institute

By on
Aussie ISV Donesafe acquired by US-based Health & Safety Institute

Australian safety and compliance software vendor Donesafe has been acquired by US-based environmental health and safety company Health & Safety Institute (HSI) for an undisclosed sum.

Sydney-based Donesafe developed a cloud-based platform that helps companies comply with regulatory and internal compliance initiatives. The solutions cover health and safety, environmental compliance, quality management and supplier management.

In an announcement on its website, Donesafe said the acquisition is “a big win” for its customers, partners and the Donesafe team as the combination of the companies would create an end-to-end health, safety and compliance technology, training and chemical management portfolio.

Donesafe chief executive Matt Browne said in a press release that “We’re excited to join the HSI family. Our safety and compliance management platform coupled with their training content and chemical compliance solutions delivers the most complete workplace compliance and risk management solution in the market.”

HSI owns and operates seven brands of workplace safety solutions, offering emergency care training, continuing education, safety training and chemical compliance solutions. The company is majority-owned by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners.

HSI chief executive Chad Birckelbaw said “Our mission is to deliver solutions that make the workplace and community safer and Donesafe adds a new dimension to help EH&S professionals further simplify the management of their safety and compliance footprint.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
donesafe health & safety instutute hsi software

Most Read Articles

Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech

Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech
VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices

VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices
HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions

HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions
Ericom acquires MSP M2K technology Solutions

Ericom acquires MSP M2K technology Solutions
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?