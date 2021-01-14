Aussie ISVs OneAffiniti, Renewtrak and iasset.com crack Forrester's top channel software list

Three Australian software companies have been included in this year’s Forrester Channel Software Tech Stack.

Sydney-based marketing SaaS firm OneAffiniti, Sydney-based channel automation software provider RenewTrak and former Distribution Central spinoff iasset.com were included in the list of top software for the IT channel.

OneAffiniti is listed under the through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) category, while RenewTrak and iasset.com are under the channel marketplaces, financials, pricing and inventory category.

Forrester principal analyst Jay McBain explained in a blog post how companies made the list.

“The channel software stack comprises a group of technologies that help companies develop, design, and execute plans to find, recruit, onboard, develop, enable, incent, co-sell with, manage, measure, and report on partners,” McBain said.

“Delivering automation of indirect sales processes, workflows, and partner programs, channel software is becoming increasingly critical to a brand’s ability to win, serve, and retain its customers and partners. It’s a fast-growing market, with 8.9% growth during COVID-19-impacted 2020, as measured by employee hiring through LinkedIn.”

McBain also noted the recent partner program changes from major vendors announced in 2020, including Cisco and Dell’s move to a 100 percent subscription/consumption business. He also cited IBM’s move from services to multicloud and hybrid cloud and HPE’s plans with GreenLake.

“With the rapidly shifting partner landscape, channel leaders and B2B marketers can no longer succeed with manual, human-centric processes or rely on spreadsheets to manage their partner programs,” McBain said.

“With the trifurcation of partners into influencer, transactional, and retention categories, managing a plethora of concurrent activities without sufficient automation is no longer possible.”

Check out the full Forrester Channel Software Tech Stack 2021 list here.