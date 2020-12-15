Aussie IT service provider Green Light expands security business to Canada

Australian IT service provider Green Light Worldwide has expanded its network and cybersecurity business into Canada.

The company didn't go into specifics in its announcement, but said the expansion came following an opportunity to expand to Montreal, Canada, following years of working with the mining industry in Western Australia.

Green Light said it has built the capability to operate in Canada to meet the demand and expects it to grow throughout 2021 and into 2022.

“Our Cyber Security footprint across Australia has been steadily growing in the last 6 years and has been one of the foundation capabilities that has allowed us to expand offices into Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and more recently Brisbane,” Green Light chief executive Gary Hinksman said.

“From a mining sector perspective, we have the know-how and coverage to deliver on demand in regional and remote areas – as well as all metropolitan sites. Green Light’s expansion into the America’s is in line with our overseas growth strategy.

“Like Green Light’s operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand, we follow the demand from our major global partners to service them wherever they need us most. Our model is truly global and is backed up by 100% utilization rates leveraging our white-labelled on-demand capability model.”