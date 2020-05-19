Aussie Kronos partner Smart WFM expands into Asia

Sydney-based HR workforce management consultancy and Kronos partner Smart WFM has opened a new office in Singapore as the company expands into Asia.

The move comes following the company’s 500 percent growth over the past two years and the increase in demand for workforce management (WFM) and human resources (HR) services and software in Asia.

Smart WFM chief executive Jarrod McGrath said, “Productivity is priority number one in Asia right now as it braces for a hard post-pandemic economic landing.”

“Increasing productivity and engagement while maintaining compliance are workforce management issues, regardless of whether that workplace is an office or, as is likely to increase, the remote or home office.

“Addressing this and developing an ecosystem of better practice, training, technology and – crucially – using that technology in the right way, will be vital tools to stimulate the economy in this new era.”

Smart WFM said it has started engaging with a number of local Singaporean customers and multinational customers around Asia spread across multiple industries.

The company will also launch its Apitome cloud-based software suite, which enables organisations to define ROI and refine WFM processes against a baseline compared with similar organisations.

Smart WFM will also bring its On Demand service to the region, providing WFM services remotely via a secure platform, as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.