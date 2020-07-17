Aussie MSP reseller platform Glüh acquired by Datto

Backup and disaster recovery software vendor Datto has acquired Melbourne-based MSP procurement and automation platform developer Glüh for an undisclosed sum.

Glüh’s platform enables MSPs to simplify the procurement of IT products and services for their customers, and bolsters Datto’s quoting and procurement capabilities.

The company was founded in 2016 by former City Software and CSW-IT founder Lorenzo Coppa and Andrew Rauber, after the companies closed the year prior.

Datto chief executive Tim Weller said, “Quoting and procurement is often considered a major pain point in the sales cycle for many MSPs because it is a manual and time-consuming process.”

“Not only is this a missed revenue opportunity, but it’s a great area where MSPs can build deeper engagement and trust with their clients. We are extremely impressed at the simplicity and design of Glüh’s technology, which empowers our partners to sell a broader IT portfolio in this accelerated digital economy. We welcome Glüh to the Datto family.”

Glüh’s platform automates the processes of product selection, quoting, and sales of IT products and services for MSP clients. Its SaaS platform includes a two-minute selling or quoting feature and a user interface to streamline sales. It also integrates with Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, Xero, Quickbooks, and Stripe.

In the announcement, Coppa said, “We believe that SMBs should be able to rely on MSPs for more of their technology needs, and our platform empowers MSPs to improve their operations while delivering customer value to their clients. Gluh’s MSP marketplace features a PSA quoting tool that has enabled MSPs to increase revenue by 30 percent and results in 80 percent related operational savings.”

“We share a common vision with Datto about how we serve MSPs, and we embrace the opportunity to join our communities and bring this application to a broader MSP partner base around the world.”