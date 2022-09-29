Aussie NetSuite partner Onlineone acquired by global accounting firm PKF

Global advisory and accounting firm PKF has acquired Australian NetSuite partner Onlineone for an undisclosed sum.

Onlineone, which provides technical and consulting services and software development, will be merged with PKF’s digital services arm, PKF Digital, which is also a fellow NetSuite Solution Provider.

PKF said the acquisition would further improve PKF Digital’s NetSuite capabilities and enhance its digital products and services offerings.

“We strive to ensure that our project delivery and customer success models represent the NetSuite ecosystem,” Onlineone chief executive Don McLean said.

“Joining PKF enables us to help more customers adopt an integrated business system to support their goals.”

Following the deal, PKF will retire the Onlineone brand to become part of PKF Digital in a bid to become a larger and better equipped NetSuite Solution Provider.

The company’s project delivery and customer support teams, structure, processes and leadership will remain the same under PKF Digital.

Commenting on the acquisition, PKF Sydney/Newcastle managing partner Bob Bell said, “This merger represents an important step as we continue to accelerate the growth of our digital offerings and ability to advise and support our clients in all facets of their business.”

In a letter addressed to customers, McLean said the partnership with PKF would widen Onlineone’s services offering for its customers’ accounting and business needs.

“We think, and hope, that our project delivery and customer success models represent the gold standard in the NetSuite ecosystem and, as such, we wish to maintain that for a long time in service of our customers. This investment in our business by PKF brings with it a more recognised brand name and a stability that assists this goal.”

“PKF shares our purpose of providing quality, customer-centric services, resulting in long-standing customer relationships.

“PKF is a brand which aligns with NetSuite’s vision for future growth. Being part of that will increase our influence in how that vision is shaped.”

Originally founded in 2007 by McLean and Craig Traub, Onlineone was acquired by New Zealand-based IT integrator Fronde in 2013.

In 2020, McLean and Traub reacquired Fronde’s NetSuite assets as part of a management buyout to re-establish Onlineone.

“We have had a successful two and a half years in challenging conditions since breaking away from Fronde and becoming Onlineone in early 2020,” McLean’s letter read.

“I measure our success not just defined by financial performance, but more importantly the positive impact we've been able to have on our customers' businesses, and I’d like to personally thank you for your continued support, and to share our commitment to ensuring this continues long into the future.”