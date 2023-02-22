Aussie partners awarded at SolarWinds APJ summit

Intrepid Solutions, NEXTGEN and Adrian Yaw from M.Tech Products are the three Australian resellers to win awards at the SolarWinds 2023 Asia Pacific Japan summit, held in Bangkok.

Sydney's Intrepid Solutions was recognised for excellence in subscription sales, while trans-Tasman distributor NEXTGEN picked up the award for excellence in enablement.

SolarWinds gave Adrian Yaw from the Australian arm of security vendor and network performance company M.Tech the APJ personal achievement award.

All in all, nine SolarWinds partners were awarded from across the Asia-Pacific region.

SolarWinds said the winners were picked based on revenue, year-over-year growth trajectory.

The partners' investment in SolarWinds, development commitment and technology alignment, effectiveness in collaboration with the IT management software firm's field organisations regionally, effectiveness of marketing campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and their professional accreditations over the past year also counted towards the awards.

Sandeep Mehra, SolarWinds director of APJ channel sales commended the partners and said they are integral to the company's overall success and growth.

 

