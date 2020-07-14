Aussie partners named finalists in Microsoft global partner awards

Multiple Australian channel partners have been named as finalists in Microsoft’s Partner of the Year awards.

Seven local partners qualified as a finalist for one Partner of the Year category each, and were selected from a pool of 100 Australian nominations and out of 3,300 nominations globally.

The following partners are finalists for the following categories:

Community Response – FiveP Australia

DevOps – Arinco

Dynamics 365 Business Central – Wiise Software

Healthcare – Illuminance Solutions

Indirect Provider – Rhipe

Project and Portfolio Management – Sensei Project Solutions

Solution Assessment – Insight Enterprises Australia

Microsoft said the finalists were selected based on their commitment to customers, their solutions’ impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said, “The immense impact that our partners have had, particularly in terms of supporting customers through the challenges of COVID-19 has been outstanding.”

“It is a great pleasure to be able to publicly acknowledge that work through our Partner of the Year Awards. Working together over the coming 12 months I am confident we will build on this year’s success and progress to even greater things.”

Speaking on their nomination, director of Melbourne-based Arinco David Lee said, “To be recognised in our first year as a Microsoft DevOps Partner of the Year Award finalist is a huge distinction. It demonstrates the unique capabilities, quality, and results that we bring to customers as they build the next generation of apps, infrastructure, and workplaces.”

The chief executive of Perth-based Illuminance Solutions, Nilesh Makwana, said “Innovation and digital transformation is becoming increasingly important in the healthcare sector. Illuminance Solutions has been increasing its efforts in this area working with NDIS providers to create more efficient, cost effective systems to better support the growing remote needs of their customers.”

Wiise managing director Jonathan Attia also commented on the company becoming a finalist:

"We launched Wiise to give Australia’s small and medium businesses access to the same tools and insights available to large corporates," he said.

To be recognised by Microsoft as Finalist for 'Dynamics Business Central Partner Of The Year' from 1,400 entries across a network of 4,500 partners and for a second consecutive year, really emphasises how important Wiise has been in helping Australian businesses succeed in an ever-changing landscape. This award is a great acknowledgement of the incredible work our team and partner community are delivering to drive unique value to our customers".