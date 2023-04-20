Aussie partners to attend first in-person APAC Delinea Unlocked conference

Privileged access management (PAM) vendor Delinea, previously ThycoticCentrify, has announced a series of in-person networking and information conferences for its channel community, dubbed Delinea Unlocked.

Several Australian partners will be attending Delinea’s conference in Bali, Indonesia from May 23-25.

These partners include Data#3, Australia and New Zealand distributor emt Distribution, Canberra-based consulting firm A23, ANZ solutions provider Maser Australia and New Zealand-based security services provider DEFEND.

Partners from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand will also attend the event in Bali.

The event gives resellers, distributors and global system integrators an opportunity to learn more about Delinea’s business, platform, products and distribution strategy directly from the company’s executives.

Th event will include sessions and breakout workshops about sales and marketing, product and technical topics.

“Delinea has a 100 per cent channel-based go-to-market model in APAC and I am thrilled to host the Delinea Unlocked conference in Bali,” Delinea vice president APJ Wahab Yusoff said.

“This is the first Unlocked event to be held in-person in the Asia Pacific region under the Delinea brand and I look forward to welcoming partners and empowering them to provide even more value to their customers.”

Delinea Unlocked events will take also place in São Paulo, Istanbul, and Madrid.

“Given the growth of our global channel and its strong momentum leading into 2023, we are very excited to bring our highly successful Delinea Unlocked program to regions around the world,” Delinea senior vice president of global channels and alliances Tim Puccio said.

“I look forward to meeting our partners in-person, presenting our latest product innovations, and sharing our global vision and regional strategies for 2023 and beyond,” Puccio added.