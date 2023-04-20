Aussie partners to attend first in-person APAC Delinea Unlocked conference

By on
Aussie partners to attend first in-person APAC Delinea Unlocked conference

Privileged access management (PAM) vendor Delinea, previously ThycoticCentrify, has announced a series of in-person networking and information conferences for its channel community, dubbed Delinea Unlocked.

Several Australian partners will be attending Delinea’s conference in Bali, Indonesia from May 23-25.

These partners include Data#3, Australia and New Zealand distributor emt Distribution, Canberra-based consulting firm A23, ANZ solutions provider Maser Australia and New Zealand-based security services provider DEFEND.

Partners from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand will also attend the event in Bali.

The event gives resellers, distributors and global system integrators an opportunity to learn more about Delinea’s business, platform, products and distribution strategy directly from the company’s executives.

Th event will include sessions and breakout workshops about sales and marketing, product and technical topics.

“Delinea has a 100 per cent channel-based go-to-market model in APAC and I am thrilled to host the Delinea Unlocked conference in Bali,” Delinea vice president APJ Wahab Yusoff said.

“This is the first Unlocked event to be held in-person in the Asia Pacific region under the Delinea brand and I look forward to welcoming partners and empowering them to provide even more value to their customers.”

Delinea Unlocked events will take also place in São Paulo, Istanbul, and Madrid.

“Given the growth of our global channel and its strong momentum leading into 2023, we are very excited to bring our highly successful Delinea Unlocked program to regions around the world,” Delinea senior vice president of global channels and alliances Tim Puccio said.

“I look forward to meeting our partners in-person, presenting our latest product innovations, and sharing our global vision and regional strategies for 2023 and beyond,” Puccio added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
a23 data3 defend delinea delinea unlocked delinea unlocked bali emt distribution maser australia security thycoticcentrify tim puccio wahab yusoff

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner
Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade
AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings

AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?