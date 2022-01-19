Aussie pre-fab data centre company DXN names Shalini Lagrutta as new CEO

By on
Aussie pre-fab data centre company DXN names Shalini Lagrutta as new CEO

ASX-listed data centre company DXN Limited has appointed Shalini Lagrutta as its new chief executive officer to replace outgoing managing director Matthew Madden.

Lagrutta was promoted from global head of sales and marketing, a role she has held since 2019.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the fantastic team we have assembled at DXN to further grow the business, leverage its significant core assets and capabilities, and continue to build on the reputation DXN has become renowned for,” Lagrutta said in the company’s ASX announcement.

DXN chair John Bailie said, “The board is excited to have Shalini step into the role of CEO to ensure a smooth transition and allow DXN to successfully deliver on the next phase of our development strategy.”

On Madden’s departure, DXN said he wanted to “spend time with family” and pursue other career opportunities. Madden joined the company in 2019, after working at telecommunications services provider Kordia as head of sales and marketing.

“During his tenure, Matthew has made a considerable contribution to resetting DXN’s strategy and creating a more stable platform for DXN’s future growth and profitability,” DXN’s ASX announcement read.

“The board would like to thank Matthew for his dedication and unwavering efforts in supporting the company’s turnaround and for helping position DXN for future success.”

Lagrutta joined DXN in 2019 as global head of sales and marketing, leading the company’s infrastructure and service sales. DXN said she was “instrumental” in the continued growth of its modular data centre sales.

Prior to DXN, Lagrutta worked at rival modular data centre company Flexenclosure as its Asia-Pacific regional director of sales from 2013 to 2019, and at wireless networking vendor Altobridge as vice president of APAC sales.

Lagrutta also worked at ADC Communications, Huawei Australia and Fujitsu Telecommunications.

DXN is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacturing, maintenance and operation of data centres.

Last year, DXN acquired Darwin-based Secure Data Centre (SDC), the only continuously maintainable data centre in the Northern Territory.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre dxn matthew madden shalini lagrutta

Partner Content

Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt
Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions

Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions
Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022

Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022
Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?