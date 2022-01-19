Aussie pre-fab data centre company DXN names Shalini Lagrutta as new CEO

ASX-listed data centre company DXN Limited has appointed Shalini Lagrutta as its new chief executive officer to replace outgoing managing director Matthew Madden.

Lagrutta was promoted from global head of sales and marketing, a role she has held since 2019.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the fantastic team we have assembled at DXN to further grow the business, leverage its significant core assets and capabilities, and continue to build on the reputation DXN has become renowned for,” Lagrutta said in the company’s ASX announcement.

DXN chair John Bailie said, “The board is excited to have Shalini step into the role of CEO to ensure a smooth transition and allow DXN to successfully deliver on the next phase of our development strategy.”

On Madden’s departure, DXN said he wanted to “spend time with family” and pursue other career opportunities. Madden joined the company in 2019, after working at telecommunications services provider Kordia as head of sales and marketing.

“During his tenure, Matthew has made a considerable contribution to resetting DXN’s strategy and creating a more stable platform for DXN’s future growth and profitability,” DXN’s ASX announcement read.

“The board would like to thank Matthew for his dedication and unwavering efforts in supporting the company’s turnaround and for helping position DXN for future success.”

Lagrutta joined DXN in 2019 as global head of sales and marketing, leading the company’s infrastructure and service sales. DXN said she was “instrumental” in the continued growth of its modular data centre sales.

Prior to DXN, Lagrutta worked at rival modular data centre company Flexenclosure as its Asia-Pacific regional director of sales from 2013 to 2019, and at wireless networking vendor Altobridge as vice president of APAC sales.

Lagrutta also worked at ADC Communications, Huawei Australia and Fujitsu Telecommunications.

DXN is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacturing, maintenance and operation of data centres.

Last year, DXN acquired Darwin-based Secure Data Centre (SDC), the only continuously maintainable data centre in the Northern Territory.