Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs

A number of Australian channel partners have received Government grants to help small and medium-sized enterprises improve their cybersecurity capabilities.

IT Connexion, Loyal IT Solutions, CyberCX, Real World Technology Solutions, First Focus IT and Concept Data each received grants ranging from $188,000 to $750,000.

The grants are part of the Department of Industry’s Cyber Security Business Connect and Protect Program, which provided $6.9 million in funding to 14 organisations that would work directly with SMEs to identify security risks and help secure their systems.

The other organisations receiving grants include charities, universities, business organisations and small business consulting firms to service SMEs in both regional and metropolitan areas in every state and territory.

In the Department’s announcement, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said building digital security and capability among SMEs is a Government priority and vital to Australia’s continuing economic prosperity and development.

“SMEs make up 99 percent of all Australian businesses and employ about half our workforce, so it is essential to our economy and national security that SMEs continue to expand and improve their digital capabilities in a secure way,” Porter said.

“The assistance provided through this grant program will support businesses in recognising cyber risks and opportunities, particularly in the wake of the strong digital uptake during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Department said the grants support the government’s Cyber Security Strategy 2020 and its vision of creating a more secure online world for Australians, their businesses and essential services.