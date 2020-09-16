Aussie SaaS vendor Skyfii acquires analytics software startup Blix

By on
Aussie SaaS vendor Skyfii acquires analytics software startup Blix

ASX-listed intelligence software vendor Skyfii has acquired Australian venue analytics startup Blix.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Blix specialises in venue analytics software, targeting small and medium format retail venues including auto dealerships. Some of its customers include Porsche, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota, Country Road Group, Chanel, Swarovski and Watches of Switzerland.

The acquisition is valued at an upfront $300,000 in cash, with an earnout based on revenues.

Skyfii chief executive Wayne Arthur said the acquisition further strengthened the company’s position as a market-leading provider of data-driven venue analytics.

“The acquisition reinforces our strategic focus on delivering a diversified mix of products and services into physical venues globally and supports our stated strategy to grow both organically and via accretive and complementary acquisitions,” Arthur said.

“The Blix product and technology solution represents a cost-effective solution for small to medium-sized venues, whilst delivering valuable insights to inform staff rostering, sales conversion, repeat visitation and customer dwell times.”

Skyfii said it planned to sell Blix’s offerings to its global customers, including the UK, Europe, Asia and North America.

The company also anticipates Blix will be EBITDA accretive in the first full year, and will also deliver close to a $1.1 million increase in Skyfii’s annualised recurring revenue.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
analytics software blix saas skyfii software

Most Read Articles

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020
Michael Dell: &#8216;We are not selling VMware&#8217;

Michael Dell: ‘We are not selling VMware’
Former AWS channel chief launches new monday.com consultancy

Former AWS channel chief launches new monday.com consultancy
Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering

Vocus, Optus partner on wholesale mobile offering
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?