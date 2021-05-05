Aussie services provider AdventOne brings home global IBM Beacon Award

Melbourne headquartered cloud services provider and CRN Fast50 member AdventOne was the only Australian company to be awarded one of 17 IBM Beacon Awards.

The Beacon awards “recognize Business Partners worldwide who integrate IBM technologies and services into solutions that break new ground, drive innovation and take the world forward,“ according to the awards website.

AdventOne was given the ‘Outstanding Solution Driving Client Modernization and Transformation with IBM Power Systems’ award.

“Advent One is the proud recipient of the IBM Beacon Award. This award not only reflects the ongoing strength of relationship between Advent One and IBM, but also highlights and validates the culture of innovation prevalent at Advent One,” chief executive Jon Ossip told CRN.

“A combination of the brightest minds and commitment to developing market-leading automation capabilities allows us to deliver enhanced value-add solutions to our clients.”

The company was also recently named IBM’s 2020 Systems Partner of the Year.

IBM A/NZ partner ecosystem director Alison Freeman said, "We are thrilled to have an Australian business partner selected as a winner in the global IBM Beacon Awards, recognising their innovation and transformation with hybrid cloud.

"AdventOne has been an IBM partner for more than 20 years, and this recognition is a great example of the innovation that can be achieved through joint transformation with our partners."

AI solutions provider Cognitive View, also based in Melbourne, was recognised as a finalist for the Outstanding Cloud and AI Embed Solution award.

The full list of award winners can be found in a blog post by IBM partner ecosystem global sale vice president Brian Fallon and includes global players such as DXC Luxoft.

“Across a broad portfolio of solutions – from hybrid cloud and AI, to storage and IBM Z and more – [IBM partners] demonstrated resilience, excellence and a commitment to build, service and sell technology advantages to help customers modernize, predict, automate and secure to emerge stronger,” Fallon wrote in the post.