Aussie social enterprise TechForGood launches

By on
Queensland-based TechForGood has announced its launch in Australia, stating it is the first and only full stack technology business that is also a social enterprise.

The company has pledged to deliver 50 per cent of profits to charity, in support of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as poverty alleviation, quality edication and clean energy, without prices being any higher.  

TechForGood offers a range of technology products including laptops, smart phones, tablets and PC’s through to server, networking and data centre infrastructure, as well as supporting software and licensing.

According to TechForGood co-founder Stella Heesom, every time a customer buys technology on the company’s website they will be given the choice of which SDG they would like to support.

"Our purpose at TechForGood goes beyond profit. We firmly believe in the potential of technology to drive positive change and transform lives."

"By harnessing this potential, we can make a significant impact on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Heesom said.

“Our commitment to donating 50% of our profits ensures that we create a ripple effect of change, empowering charities and amplifying their impact,” she added.

As part of its launch, TechForGood has already started a social media campaign partnered with & promoting several prominent charities and social enterprises – including OzHarvest, Children’s Ground, Friends With Dignity, The Australian Youth Climate Coalition and The Queensland Social Enterprise Council.

