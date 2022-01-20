Aussie technology spending to reach $111 billion in 2022: Gartner

By on
Aussie technology spending to reach $111 billion in 2022: Gartner

Australian technology spending is forecast to grow 6.3 percent to $111 billion this year, research from Gartner revealed.

The research and insights firm said this increase was driven by a change in how chief information officers plan for their organisations’ IT plans, as well as an increase in their reliance on external consultants.

IT services spending specifically is forecast to reach $39.2 billion, a 6.1 percent year over year increase, and within that category, business and technology consulting spending is expected to reach $8.5 billion, growing 8.3 percent.

All other categories, apart from Devices, are also expected to increase in 2022, including data centre systems, enterprise software and communications services.

Gartner research vice president John Lovelock said 2022 was the year that “the future returns for the CIO”.

“They are now in a position to move beyond the critical, short term projects over the past two years and focus on the long term,” he said.

“Simultaneously, staff skills gaps, wage inflation and the war for talent will push CIOs to rely more on consultancies and managed service firms to pursue their digital strategies.”

Globally, IT spending is projected to reach US$4.5 trillion in 2022, a 5.1 percent year over year increase, despite the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant as economic recovery with high expectations for digital market prosperity would continue to boost technology investments.

On the increased reliance on external consultants, Gartner said it will be driven over the years by more urgency and accelerated pace of change to widen the gap between organisations’ digital business ambitions and their internal resources and capabilities.

“This will be particularly poignant with cloud as it serves as a key element in achieving digital ambitions and supporting hybrid work,” Lovelock added.

“Gartner expects the vast majority of large organisations to use external consultants to develop their cloud strategy over the next few years.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
gartner john lovelock services

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt
Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions

Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions
Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022

Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022
Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?