By on
Aussie UCaaS vendor Access4 adds call analytics to SASBOSS platform

Unified communications-as-a-service vendor Access4 has added call analytics capabilities to its SASBOSS provisioning and management platform with a new partnership with vendor Tollring.

The company has integrated Tollring’s iCall Suite call analytics software into its platform, adding the capability to measure and analyse call performance and generate insights. The company told shareholders the integration would help improve customer experience, identify issues and maximise productivity.

Built for managed service providers, Access4’s SASBOSS platform plugs into Cisco BroadWorks, Microsoft Teams and other products and facilitates automated provisioning, invoicing, and management. It also includes an end-to-end partner enablement program.

“With businesses demanding solutions to help manage their newly distributed workforces and flexible working arrangements, we needed to give our MSP partners a robust call analytics suite that would give them a real edge in the market. Our partners can now offer small and medium-sized enterprises a solution that enables them to maintain customer experience at the highest possible levels,” Access4 head of channel Bill Fraser said.

“Integration with Tollring’s analytics further strengthens our platform for MSPs and is a key part of our roadmap for SASBOSS, using automated processes to deliver a faster and more seamless experience for our partners. Analytics deliver huge benefits to end customers, such as data-driven decision making, better customer experience, better brand experience, customer loyalty, efficiency, productivity, and the ability to drive calls to the right department.”

Tollring APAC commercial manager Graham Evans said, “SASBOSS is gaining considerable traction with MSPs across the region and we’re delighted that iCall Suite joins the roster of leading-edge applications on the platform.”

“It gives MSPs fast access to proven unified communications tools and enables them to sell flexible voice services to businesses that need to deliver flexible working arrangements for their staff.”

