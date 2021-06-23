Aussie vendor Ultra Commerce snaps up Kiwi data management company Vesta eCommerce

Australian-born ecommerce platform provider Ultra Commerce has acquired New Zealand-based product data management company Vesta eCommerce.

The company said the recent acquisition is a “significant move for the business” as it has built out a global presence in pursuit of growth in the ecommerce market.

By integrating the two companies’ products, Ultra customers will have access to better product data, be able to expand their product range and automate data processing, by transforming complex product data inputs into an eCommerce ready state.

Ultra Commerce chief executive Matthew Hyland said the Vesta acquisition was good news for businesses selling online plus enterprise marketplaces, looking to aggregate their product data sources.

“We identified a problem causing many businesses significant pain when managing their eCommerce solution. This was most notable for businesses with large, complex product data sets, including companies running marketplaces. The Vesta team understood these challenges and created a compelling software solution to address the problem,” he said.

“We are excited to combine our businesses to offer our clients a truly integrated digital commerce solution that will reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and ultimately, lift customer experience throughout the buying journey.”

Vesta eCommerce chief technology officer and founder Charles Nicolson said, “It was immediately clear that Vesta was a natural fit with Ultra Commerce, as together, we’re able to push past the limits currently faced in scaling eCommerce. In partnering, Vesta’s capabilities are expanded in an exciting way, delivering more value to our customers and accelerating Vesta’s growth and reach to a wider global footprint.”

Ultra Commerce has also completed a capital raise to onboard more customers and invest in sales, marketing and product development.