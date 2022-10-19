Aussies shine at Oracle's global CX awards

Australian businesses Labrys and Flight Centre Travel Group have won at Oracle’s global 2022 Markie Awards at the vendor’s CloudWorld event in Las Vegas.

Blockchain development agency Labrys won the CX Agency of the Year award. It also won the CX Partner Collaboration of the Year award for its partnership with Bosnian software developer Comtrade System Integration. The collaboration award recognised companies that creatively and successfully collaborated to implement and deploy Oracle ACX products and ISV technologies.

Labrys offers Web 3.0 consulting and development services and designs, develops and launches products using blockchain technology, providing NFT development, token development and UX and UI design.

Flight Centre Travel Group won the Builder Award for Best Global CX Program.

The Markie Awards recognise Oracle Fusion Cloud CX customers, partners and agencies that have delivered standout customer experiences across advertising, marketing, sales, service and ecommerce.

The 2022 Markie Award winners were announced during Oracle CloudWorld event, which runs from October 17th to 20th in Las Vegas.

The event sees customers, partners and agencies explore marketing research and development, business insights, and hear speakers talk about marketing technology innovation and industry best practices.

