Australia dominates at the inaugural Databricks APJ partner awards

Australia dominates at the inaugural Databricks APJ partner awards
Greg Taylor – Databricks APJ

Australia has swept the inaugural Databricks APJ partner awards with four local companies being recognised for their “outstanding performance and significant achievements.”

CRN Fast50 company Intellify, who recently added a head of sales to their roster, took home the award for Regional Systems Integration Partner of the Year for Australia.

The APJ-wide version of the same award was conferred onto specialist data and analytics services provider Versor.

The APAC Delivery Partner for IoT award was handed to Telstra Purple, and the APAC Rising Star of the Year award was nabbed by data and IoT specialists Arden Street Labs.

Arden Street Labs director and chief technology officer Jeff Feldman said, “Azure Databricks has been the cornerstone of the AI and machine learning solutions we’ve delivered across retail, logistics and healthcare. This has allowed us to leverage a rapid Lab to Operations deployment pattern, whilst maintaining data security, computational scalability and cost-efficiency.”

The Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for APJ award went to Accenture & Avanade, and US-based Insight was named APAC Systems Partner of the Year.

Databricks provides a solution that combines the data warehouse and the data lake into what it calls the ‘data lakehouse’.

“The power of data and AI is central to every digital transformation, and the modern lakehouse platform is rapidly becoming the architecture of choice for data-driven organisations around the world,” said Databricks APJ business development and partners vice president Greg Taylor.

“As we accelerate innovation at an even greater scale, partners play a pivotal role in bringing the Databricks Lakehouse vision to life for our customers. We are excited to connect with and honour the excellent ecosystem of APJ partners that enable organisations to uncover valuable insights and deliver impactful business outcomes.”

Regional winners were also announced for ASEAN – Just Analytics, India - Celebal Technologies, and Japan - Supership Inc.

Tags:
accenture arden street labs databricks intellify partner awards services telstra purple versor

