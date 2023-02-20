Australia gets Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure

Hybrid multi-cloud computing provider Nutanix has announced the general availability of its Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure as of today.

NC2 extends Nutanix's hybrid cloud environment to Azure dedicated bare metal nodes, the company said.

Through NC2, customers can deploy and manage workloads in their own Azure account and VNet. 

This enables to keep their operating models simple, and consistent between Azure and their on-premises environment without re-architecting applications, Nutanix said.

Nutanix managing director Jim Steed said that one of the biggest roadblocks for Australian organisations on their transformation journey is the time and expense involved in re-architecting applications built for legacy systems.

The company touts NC2 as an express on-ramp to hybrid multi-cloud adoption, making the application dependency roadbalcks that have stalled previous transformation strategies, disappear.

NC2 got the thumbs up from The Enterprise Strategy Group senior analyst Paul Nashwaty, who said the Nutanix and Azure solution addresses key challenges many enterprises face by providing unified management across clouds, with applications, data and license portability.

Last year, Nutanix bulked up its ANZ channel team with two hires to lead alliances and distribution sales.

The company also rejigged its Elevate partner program, adding incentives, and a new accreditation requirement.

 

