Australia Post becomes an NBN reseller

Australia Post has started offering NBN home internet services through its website and participating post offices.

The wholly government-owned corporation has advertised eight plans available at NBN serviceable locations, starting at $54 a month for NBN's Basic 12/1 speed tier, up to $154 a month for the NBN 1000/50 speed tier.

It’s the company’s second telecommunications offering, with mobile services that use the Optus network already in its portfolio.

Australia Post retail manager Catriona Noble said the new offering was a way to diversity the company’s business while keeping true to its goal of keeping Australians connected.

“Customers want choice when it comes to selecting their home internet service, so we are providing a range of plans to suit people’s usage habits.”

“Our priority was also to make it easy for customers to switch to Australia Post Broadband, with existing NBN customers able to typically make the switch within one business day.”

Australia Post is offering customers a 25 percent promotional discount each month for the first six months of service if they switched to Australia Post Broadband before 9 January 2023.

Customers have the option of either sticking with their existing NBN-approved modem or purchasing an Australia Post modem for an additional $109, the company said.