Australian AWS partners take spotlight at Cloud Innovation Awards in Sydney

More than 300 representatives of AWS partner organisations gathered in Sydney for the announcement of the cloud giant’s Cloud Innovation Awards.

The awards dinner, held at Doltone House in Pyrmont, took place on the eve of the AWS Summit in Sydney. The award winners and award categories were:

DiUS, in the AI/ML & IoT Innovation category

DiUS partnered with medical air logistics service Swoop Aero, which wanted to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve reliability, security and safety of its drone service. Computer vision models are being deployed to help with safe landing of the drones.

Swoop Aero has also flagged the expansion of its services to such as use cases as search and rescue, natural disaster management and environmental conservation.

Kasada, in the Security Innovation category

Kasada’s bot detection and mitigation solution was used to protect AGL Energy’s pricing IP on its quoting engine, while cleaning up its web traffic metrics.

The solution is now being implemented “across other channels in the AGL digital ecosystem”, such as API, mobile and their customer identity system to protect against credential harvesting.”

Lancom Technology, in the Industry Innovation – Healthcare category

Barwon Health created PROMPT 12 years ago to address the issue of medical errors resulting in deaths, according to AWS. The system was rolled out to 105 hospitals, but “couldn’t extend further due to the legacy system build.”

The new solution is faster, has more features and costs less to run. It has also been praised as pandemic best practice, as hospitals have been able to quickly and easily share the rolled out robust policies and processes to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, patients and the public.

Lancom Technology built a fully distributed application on modernised infrastructure that allowed for contraction and expansion while ensuring governance and security. The new solution is faster, has more features and costs less to run, AWS announced.

Voice Foundry, in the Contact Centre Innovation category

True Alliance, which represents 22 fashion and sports brands, including The North Face, Lacoste, Speedo, Coach and Ben Sherman, worked with Salesforce and Voice Foundry to improve customer experience and help its customer service agents become more effective.

VoiceFoundry worked with True Alliance to redesign its call flows and provide real-time and historical data visualisation. The customer service solution provides a single user interface for agents across voice and digital channels.

True Alliance plans to increase its use of artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience and take workloads off customer service agents, especially during peak periods, according to AWS.

Cognizant, in the Data-Driven Innovation category

Tigerair engaged Cognizant to upgrade to a new data platform that would enable “more rapid interrogation and analysis of data”. The new data platform was delivered in 12 weeks and improved operational and commercial reporting.

Saasyan, in the Industry Innovation – Education category

Saasyan worked with the SA Department of Education to provide a SaaS solution that has been deployed to over 550 schools and 300,000 students for reporting of students’ online activities.

Saasyan aims to enable schools to detect and intervene against student cyber bullying, self-harm, suicide & threats of violence and terror. Using artificial intelligence, Saasyan Assure provides monitoring, alerting and reporting across all student digital activities in chat, email, search, website, social posts & videos.

CMD Solutions, in the Industry Innovation – Financial Services category

BPAY approached CMD Solutions to build a “future proof solution with the flexibility to host the platform and configuration while also adopting new efficient processes in key areas such as deployment, security and compliance.”

The modern container and API platform has helped BPAY automate accounts, clusters and application rollouts, and helped enable best practice automated security and governance.

DNX Solutions, in the Industry Innovation – Retail category

MyDeal approached DNX Solutions to modernise its cloud infrastructure to increase resiliency, data security and productivity.

DNX delivered the project in six months using AWS Well-Architected Framework Best Practices, which involved implementation of an identity foundation, application of security, automation of security best practices, and increasing security and data protection. DNX used Citadel to save time building a secure infrastructure from scratch, AWS stated.

Stax, in the Innovation – Media & Entertainment category

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (EVENT)—parent company of Event Cinemas— engaged Stax to help it deal with limitations it encountered when dealing with spikes in online ticket demand for major movie releases.

EVENT used Stax to speed up a complex migration which included four business units supported by various transactional and digital platforms. EVENT can now support a twenty-fold increase in traffic and has reduced operating expenditure by 30 percent, AWS stated.

DNX Solutions and Adatree, in the Modern Application Innovation category

Australian Startup Payble sped up its journey to CDR compliance by working with AWS Partners DNX Solutions and Adatree.

The partners created “CDR in a Box”, designed to help companies become CDR compliant and an accredited data recipient. The solution includes a partner platform based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework and features core AWS security components.

The result was an “audit-ready CDR environment” in four weeks via a turnkey SaaS technology solution, and a 50 percent reduction in accreditation costs, according to Aws.

Cevo, in the Social Impact category

The Centre for Social Impact engaged Cevo to build Amplify Online’s Indicator Engine, a world-first technological solution designed to help organisations in the Australian for-purpose sector independently measure the social impact of their programs and initiatives.

Since mid-March 2022, Indicator Engine has result in an estimated $300 million saving in annual evaluation costs, AWS reported.

Spiral Data Group, in the Sustainability Innovation category

SpiralData helped Alexandrina Council in South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island region use AWS to gain “deeper visibility into wastewater data, identify rainfall ingress with 100 percent accuracy, increase sewer end of line vacuum pressure by 20 percent, and optimise its operations”.

Valve optimization has “significantly reduced flooded sewer pits and lines, reducing potential overflows within the system, which is both a human safety and environmental issue.”

Cognizant, in the Workplace Innovation category

Cognizant worked with Bendigo Bank to deliver 30 workloads in 30 days, “building on the learning culture and having a people first, client focused outcome”.

Bendigo Bank has seen a 60 percent decrease in cost across all applications and more than 20 percent increase in performance”, AWS reported.

Two Bulls, in the SaaS & Application Innovation category

Two Bulls worked with Scouts Australia to digitise its youth program and expand their data capabilities with AWS services.

Their app, Scouts Terrain, is a responsive web platform that digitally supports the delivery, maintenance and implementation of Scouts Australia’s youth program.

The app has “revolutionised personal progression tracking and programming”, according to information supplied by AWS. More 30,000 users login each month.

Ronin AUS, in the Innovation – Government category

RONIN’s Cloud Orchestration Platform and AWS helped Australia’s Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre (DHCRC) launch research environments in under 10 minutes, cut compute costs by 60 percent, and accelerate research.

This “frees researchers from IT management, server procurement and other constraints of on-premises environments”, AWS reported.

ZScaler, in the Innovation – Government category

The Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC), which is charted with delivering “financially stable futures” to more than 700,000 government and military employees and their families, worked with ZScaler to adopt a zero trust security architecture as part of a move to remote work.

ZScaler’s Zero Trust Exchange is credited with reducing the load time for an application to less than five minutes, “improving user experiences by nearly 70 percent”.

The agency gained “an hour or more of productivity for every user” each day, minimised spending on on-premises appliances and the license costs associated with them, and is “netting the agency an estimated return on investment of close to $200,000 annually.”