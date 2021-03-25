Australian Data Centres teams up with MSP Magia Solutions on Oracle Cloud services

Australian Data Centres (ADC) has partnered with managed services provider Magia Solutions to provide IT services for its Oracle Cloud solution.

Magia will work with ADC by providing system implementation services as part of its comprehensive cloud solutions, specifically targeted to Government customers.

The two companies will develop common re-usable SaaS offerings for Government that rely on multiple Oracle Cloud products. Both aim the partnership would provide access to more skilled Australian resources and open up opportunities.

ADC in February was tapped by Oracle to host Oracle’s Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer service within its facility in Canberra and offer sovereign hosted cloud services to Australian Federal Government agencies.

Magia Solutions joins security services and solution provider Aegis9 as ADC’s services partners.

"The Oracle and ADC partnership for the Oracle Sovereign Cloud Region is a much-needed investment to provide the Commonwealth more choice in hyperscale cloud providers,” Magia Solutions chief executive Surend Dayal said.

“Magia has established a priority focus on the Federal market to help agencies take advantage of this investment by ADC.”

Dayal previously worked at Oracle as its Public Sector lead in Australia before joining Magia in 2019.

Speaking on the partnership, ADC managing director Rob Kelly said, “Our mission has been to make strategic investments that will foster more choice and access to innovation for the Commonwealth.”

“We are delighted that our partnership with Oracle has enabled Magia, a high-quality Australian business, to strategically re-enter the Federal market. Choice is a fundamental necessity for any market, and particularly the Australian Federal market, to ensure all Australian companies have a fair go at securing business.”

Kelly added that Magia is one of many strategic Australian SME partnerships ADC has put in place in recent months, including the recently announced Aegis9 partnership.

“ADC will be a lighthouse to attract and support Australian SME providers that can deliver innovative service offerings that the Commonwealth can be confident will meet their strategic hosting provider objectives,” he said.