Australian Human Rights Commission issues IT upgrade tender

Australian Human Rights Commission issues IT upgrade tender

The Australian Human Rights Commission is plotting a major upgrade of its IT systems, after “minimal investment” in technology over the past five-to-10 years.

The commission has called in outside help to audit and map its IT environment as it stands, and to craft a business case to be put in front of the government towards the end of the financial year.

The AHRC said its current systems meant it is “not working as efficiently as we need to, to ensure the financial sustainability of the commission.”

“There are still a lot of manual forms and processes and disconnected systems,” it said in a brief tender released at the end of last week.

“The commission has the opportunity to put a request for investment in our infrastructure platforms and systems (both software and hardware) to support us into the next five-to-10 years.”

The AHRC said it did have some cloud systems in use, including Azure for some infrastructure, and Dynamics CRM, “which is only used in one team of the commission at this stage”.

It also uses Unit4 for enterprise resource planning, but said the platform is limited to finance and payroll only.

The AHRC will pay a consultancy up to $150,000 to conduct a review and draft a business case outlining “investment requirements in the future development of the commissions IT infrastructure and systems.”

ahrc digital government

