Australian-made ITSM vendor Servicely launches

An emergent Australian-based vendor is hoping to take on ‘complex and costly’ IT service management applications with the launch of a whole new SaaS ITSM platform.

Servicely is touted as a world-first intelligent ITSM platform designed and developed in Australia. The software has been built to be a platform as a service solution targeted at enterprise and mid-market customers, according to an announcement by the company.

The company states that its Servicely.ai platform was developed by the same industry veterans who introduced ServiceNow to the Australian and New Zealand market. The company is led and co-founded by Dion Williams, former chief executive of UXC Keystone, and managing director of Keystone Management Solutions pre-DXC acquisition.

Williams said Servicely would reduce the costs and skills required within the IT department to manage service requests.

“For example, if a company of 35,000 employees can expect to on average [receive] 10,000 calls per month to the Service Desk, the rough cost is $15 per call, making the cost $150,000 p/m. Using Servicely, you can reduce your costs by 40 percent, saving $720,000 annually,” Williams said.

The platform has been in development for the past 36 months, according to the company, with the stated goals of helping IT teams to improve self-service resolution, improve customer service satisfaction, reduce call handling times, lower the total cost of operation for the service desk and improve productivity.

The Servicely websites reports that AI, as a core feature of the platform, observes how top service desk agents resolve issues in order to “generate feature rich machine models for training purposes”. The resulting models are then, Servicely said, used to augment other agents workflows to rescue their call handling times,

“We have solved the complexity of requiring a team of data scientists to make it work, using our unique approach to using AI to deliver value to the business,” Williams said.