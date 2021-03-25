Australian security ISV Ditno extends platform to the cloud

Australian IT security management platform vendor Ditno has launched the cloud version of its cybersecurity management platform.

The solution has a particular focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, targeting both existing customers and new customers, including organisations that operate in a purely cloud-based environment.

Ditno’s cybersecurity management platform delivers a zero trust network approach, using machine learning to build a fully governed and micro-segmented network. The platform provides a single unified management portal to create customised governance models that map to organisations’ business requirements and risk appetite.

Ditno said the update now allows the platform to offer a single risk posture across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments including the native services of AWS and Azure.

Some industry segments seeing interest include verticals like health, aged care, education, retail, law, financial services and utilities.

“Ditno listened to its customers and collaborated on their cloud strategies, which led to a niche security challenge being identified. There is a massive trend across all organisations to move from on-premises infrastructure to cloud-native services such as Microservices, which is leading to gaps in the holistic picture that organisations have of their security posture and governance,” Ditno chief executive Andy Walker said.

“One of the most significant risks of embracing cloud occurs when organisations do not configure cloud environments correctly. This can happen by mistake without the organisation being aware. Or, if they are spinning up new cloud services quickly without security at the forefront, or even through operational changes, organisations may be exposed.”

Walker added that the company has been around long enough to have developed deep expertise across cybersecurity management platforms, and that Ditno was also flexible enough to innovate quickly to meet changing customer needs.

“This new solution will also offer opportunities for existing and new resellers to address a market need for their customers with Ditno looking to extend its reseller network across Australia and New Zealand,” Walker added.

“With the current cloud momentum, ditno is launching this solution to ensure that organisations can migrate to the cloud with confidence by knowing their risk exposure and having the governance in place to maintain or mitigate that risk.

“Ditno’s focus is on creating a hybrid network security platform that is fully automated and offers a centralised management portal for customers to be able to configure every single network control automatically through governance models. The launch of this cloud solution is a critical step in the journey.”