Australia's Data#3 crowned Cisco Global Security Partner of the Year in Vegas

Data#3 has been named Cisco Global Security Partner of the Year at the 2022 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

The Brisbane based company was the only Australian company among the 21 Cisco Partner award winners.

Data#3 is now on a five-year winning streak in the Cisco partner awards.

Announcing the win, the company boasted that it has “one of the most mature and highly accredited security teams in Australia”, including s cyber specialists in Data#3 with its dedicated consulting team Business Aspect.

Data#3 and Cisco strategies are “closely aligned” and Data#3 has a “unique lifecycle approach”, said Data#3 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Laurence Baynham.

Its “lifecycle approach” includes guidance, mentoring and change management services.

Data#3 is a Cisco Gold Partner, Master Security, Master Collaboration and Master Enterprise Networking partner.

In June 2022, Business Aspect announced the appointment of former MOQdigital cyber security general manager Bruce Irwin to the newly created role of cyber security principal consultant.

Data#3 reported a 19.2 percent year-over-year increase in net profit after tax to $44.1 million for its 2022 financial year.

It was the “Modern Work category winner for Device Distributor/Reseller” in Microsoft's 2022 global partner awards.